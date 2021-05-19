Manager Rocco Baldelli suggested Wednesday that Maeda (groin) would be ready to make a start during the Twins' upcoming three-game weekend series in Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Michael Pineda's (thigh) status for the three-game set in Cleveland is uncertain, and none of the other three members of the Minnesota rotation will be available Friday, so expect Maeda to get the nod in the series opener if his sore groin is presenting no further issues. After experiencing minor groin tightness in his most recent outing last weekend against the Athletics, Maeda was apparently able to throw without incident Tuesday. Coming off a brilliant 2020 campaign, the soft-tossing right-hander has been a disappointment for fantasy managers through his first eight starts of 2021, going 2-2 while posting a 5.26 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 7.9 K/9.