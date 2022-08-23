Maeda (elbow) is expected to face hitters in live batting practice sessions beginning next Monday, MLB.com reports.
Maeda has been throwing bullpen sessions for the past few weeks, with his fastball typically sitting around 87-to-90 miles per hour in those workouts. He's also incorporating his other pitches into those sessions and looks like he'll be ready to take the next step forward in his throwing progression early next week. Maeda underwent a Tommy John surgery Sept. 1 of last year that involved the insertion of an internal brace to his elbow, a modification that he believes will reduce the recovery timeline typically associated with the procedure. If he's able to make it back in September as he hopes, Maeda will likely be used out of the bullpen.