Maeda (6-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over the Reds. He struck out eight.

Maeda was masterful Tuesday, setting down the first 11 batters in order and finishing with his second consecutive eight-strikeout performance. Despite allowing just two baserunners and throwing only 83 pitches, he was removed after five frames, which isn't all that surprising considering he tossed a season-high 105 pitches in his last outing. The veteran righty has earned a win in three straight starts, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across 17.1 innings during that stretch. Maeda currently lines up for a favorable matchup with Oakland, which is tentatively scheduled for early next week at home.