Maeda (ankle) is expected to throw a bullpen session Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

After working just two innings in his most recent start Thursday against the Red Sox before exiting after being struck on the left ankle by a comebacker, Maeda was able to do some light throwing Saturday. Though the Twins haven't indicated that Maeda felt any renewed discomfort while throwing again, the upcoming bullpen session will provide a better gauge of his health. Based on how Maeda checks out coming out of the side session, the Twins will decide whether he needs to go on the 15-day injured list or if he'll be able to make his next turn through the rotation. Minnesota is adding Bailey Ober to the rotation for Sunday's game against the Nationals to give each of the other five starters an extra day of rest, so Maeda tentatively lines up to return to action during next weekend's four-game series with Kansas City.