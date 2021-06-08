Maeda (arm/groin) is scheduled to throw 50-55 pitches during his rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Given this update, Maeda will likely need at least another start after Wednesday in order to be fully stretched out. That being said, the Twins could opt to bring the right hander back to the majors before building him all the way back up rather than extending his rehab assignment. The plan for Maeda should become more clear after his outing Wednesday.