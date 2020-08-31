Maeda (4-1) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight over six innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Tigers.

Maeda has posted his three highest strikeout totals of the season over his past three starts as he's struck out 27 batters during that time, but he's only earned one win during that time. Sunday's loss was his first of the season as the Twins couldn't generate much run production. The righty now carries a 2.53 ERA and 48:7 K:BB over 42.2 innings this season. He'll get another chance to face the Tigers on Friday at Target Field.