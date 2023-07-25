Maeda pitched 6.1 innings against Seattle on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters in a no-decision.

Maeda got through four scoreless frames before Sean Murphy hit a solo shot off him in the fifth. That was the only run the right-hander allowed, and he departed in line for the win with one out in the sixth only to see Minnesota's bullpen give up the lead in the ninth. Maeda finished with his third quality start over his past four outings, and he's now allowed three or fewer runs in each of his six starts since returning from the injured list June 23. During that span, the veteran hurler has posted very solid numbers, including a 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB over 32.2 innings.