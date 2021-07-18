Maeda allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

All three runs given up by Maeda came on one swing of the bat. The 33-year-old loaded the bases in the second before allowing a triple to Akil Badoo that brought everyone home. Aside from one bad inning, Maeda had his stuff working as he topped at least seven strikeouts for the third straight outing. The right-hander is having an uncharacteristically down year with a 4.71 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 79:24 K:BB over 72.2 innings. He's lined up for a home start against the Angels next week.