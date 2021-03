Manager Rocco Baldelli named Maeda the starter for Opening Day against the Brewers on April 1, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 32-year-old had a dominant first year in Minnesota last season with a 2.70 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 80:10 K:BB across 66.2 innings, so it's not much of a surprise to see him at the head of the rotation for 2021. Maeda is hoping to utilize his curveball more this season after throwing it on only 3.4 percent of pitches in 2020.