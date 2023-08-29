Maeda allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings in Monday's win against Cleveland. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Maeda came during Cleveland's four-run second inning but Minnesota's offense prevented him from taking a loss. He had allowed three or fewer runs in 11 straight outings prior to Monday's hiccup. During that stretch, he posted a 2.91 ERA but he now owns a 4.69 ERA on the year. Maeda is currently lined up to start in Texas this weekend.