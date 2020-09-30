Maeda allowed two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Astros in the first game of the Wild Card Series. He struck out five.

Maeda held up his end of the bargain, but the team couldn't come through in Game 1. With that, the Twins have now lost 17 consecutive postseason games, an MLB record. Maeda was brilliant during his first regular season in Minnesota, going 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 80:10 K:BB in 66.2 innings. If he starts again this year, it will be in the American League Division Series.