Maeda (3-7) took the loss Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings in a 3-0 loss to the Tigers. He struck out four.

The veteran righty induced just eight swinging strikes on 89 pitches, but was able to keep Detroit off the board until Riley Greene obliterated a hanging slider in the sixth inning, sending it 453 feet to right field for a solo home run. That bomb proved to be the difference, as Minnesota's offense was shut out for the second time in three days. After a brutal start to the season, Maeda has been steady in his nine outings since returning from injury June 23, posting a 2.38 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 11.23 K/9 across 49.2 innings during that stretch. He is projected to face the Tigers again next week.