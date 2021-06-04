Maeda (arm/groin) will throw a bullpen prior to Friday's game against Kansas City and is expected to throw another bullpen before the Twins decide his next step, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda initially landed on the injured list May 23 with a right adductor strain and later had an arm issue arise May 30. He began throwing again June 2 and is now set to throw off the mound. The plan is for the right-hander to get another bullpen session in within the next few days before the Twins decide whether or not to send him on a rehab assignment. In any case, a mid-to-late-June return to the Twins' rotation seems like the most like scenario at this point.