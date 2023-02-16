Maeda (elbow) threw about 40 pitches Thursday in his first bullpen session of the spring, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Park notes that Maeda only topped out at around 89 mph, but that is to be expected here in February for a pitcher who is coming off Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old right-hander is now more than 16 months removed from that procedure and is expected to have a spot near the back of the Twins' season-opening starting rotation. There's certainly some intriguing bounceback-type upside in Maeda's outlook for 2023.