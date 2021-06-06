Maeda (arm) completed a 35-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
On the mound for the second time in three days, Maeda took a step forward Sunday in terms of intensity and volume from Friday's side session, which consisted of 20 pitches. The Twins haven't formally outlined the next step in Maeda's recovery program from a sore right arm, but the prevailing expectation is that he'll report to Triple-A St. Paul later this week to make a rehab start. If all goes well, Maeda could be on track to return from the 10-day injured list by next week.