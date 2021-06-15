Maeda allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over four innings Monday against the Mariners in his first start back from the injured list. He did not factor into the decision.

It's understandable that Maeda was on a pitch count and also showed some signs of rust after missing the last few weeks with a right adductor straight and some right arm soreness. He struggled a bit with his command, as he walked more than two batters in an outing for the first time this season. All three of his free passes did come in the same inning, however. The only time the Mariners really got to him was in the third when he allowed a leadoff double and then an RBI-single to Jake Fraley. It's been a frustrating year so far for Maeda, who currently owns a career-worst 5.01 ERA and 1.48 WHIP to go along with a 46:14 K:BB over 46.2 innings. He'll be in line next for a favorable matchup against the Rangers over the weekend.