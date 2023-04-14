Maeda (arm) will have his turn through the rotation skipped during Minnesota's weekend series against the Yankees, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Maeda exited his first start of the season prematurely due to arm fatigue. He proceeded to make his next outing on regular rest, but he allowed eight hits and four earned runs across six innings to take the loss. Maeda will now have his turn in the rotation -- which lined up to be Saturday -- skipped, but he's avoiding the injured list for the time being. To accommodate Maeda's absence, Louie Varland will be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start Friday while Tyler Mahle's start will be pushed to Saturday.