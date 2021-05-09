Maeda and the Twins won't face the Tigers on Sunday after the game was postponed due to rainy weather in Detroit, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The two teams plan to make up the game as part of a split doubleheader July 16. Minnesota has yet to announce how the postponement may affect its pitching schedule, but Maeda will presumably just have his start bumped to the Twins' next game Tuesday in Chicago versus the White Sox. Maeda would line up for a second start later that weekend at home against the Athletics.