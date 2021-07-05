Maeda (4-3) allowed two hits and a walk over six shutout innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over Kansas City.

After Maeda allowed a pair of two-out singles in the second inning, he locked in and retired 13 straight Royals to finish off his terrific outing. It was his first double-digit strikeout game of the season and his six innings of work tied his season-best. It was a promising bounce-back performance after he was shelled for seven runs in his last start. Maeda now owns a 5.03 ERA and 64:21 K:BB this season. He's projected to face the Tigers at home next week.