Maeda (elbow) is making progress in his recovery but isn't expected to pitch down the stretch of the 2022 regular season, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Maeda underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2021 and was hopeful to return in September of 2022, but the team has since announced that he'll need more time before being activated. However, the right-hander would still be eligible for the playoff roster should the Twins advance to the postseason. Maeda is expected to advance to a live bullpen session within the next few days.