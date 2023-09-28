Maeda is not scheduled for another start this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda last pitched on Sept. 19, when he struck out eight over five scoreless innings in Cincinnati. He projects to be used as a reliever in the postseason, and the Twins look to be shifting him to that role now. Maeda figures to see some bullpen work this weekend in Colorado so he doesn't go into the playoffs following such a long layoff. A scheduled bullpen game Saturday would seem to be a prime opportunity.