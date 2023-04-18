Maeda (arm) is set to start for the Twins on Thursday against Boston, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda exited his first start of the season due to arm fatigue and had his most recent turn in the rotation skipped Saturday. Now, coming off plenty of rest, the veteran righty will rejoin the rotation and look to bounce back from his most recent appearance in which he allowed four runs over six innings of work.