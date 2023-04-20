X-rays turned up negative on Maeda's left ankle after he was struck by a comebacker Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Maeda took a 111.6 mph line drive off his left leg in the second inning of his start Thursday afternoon against the Red Sox and did not return for the third inning, but he was walking around the postgame clubhouse without a limp and didn't even have the ankle wrapped. It sounds like he might be able to fill his next scheduled turn in the Twins' rotation next week against the Yankees. The 35-year-old righty allowed one run (on a solo homer) over two innings Thursday before exiting. He issued one walk and recorded no strikeouts.