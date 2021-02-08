Broxton signed with the Twins as a non-roster invitee Monday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Broxton has had success at the big-league level in the past, hitting a solid .242/.354/.430 with 23 steals in 75 games for the Brewers back in 2016. He's had plenty of failure, too, hitting just .200/.280/.376 over 294 games since then. He spent all of last season stuck at the Brewers' alternate training site. If an injury crisis opens up a job for him this season, he could help fantasy teams out with a handful of steals, but his batting average drain may cancel that out.