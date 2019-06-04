Twins' Keoni Cavaco: Popped by Twins with No. 13 pick

The Twins have selected Cavaco with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Cavaco shot up boards this year with an impressive final season at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif. He is one of the top pop-up prospects in the draft, largely due to the fact that he was not invited to many showcase events last summer, but it may have been an issue of him being slept on, rather than actually breaking out. Cavaco (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) looks the part of a power-hitting third baseman who could provide plus defense, and there's a chance he could also handle shortstop. His right-handed swing is a thing of beauty, and he should be capable of hitting the ball out to all fields. A good athlete with above-average speed on the bases, Cavaco could be a five-tool player if he hits for a high average. Another mark in his favor is that he turned 18 the day before the draft, making him one of the youngest players in the class. While it is very difficult to grade prep hit tools, it is even tougher in Cavaco's case, since he has not faced much high-end pitching due to his exclusion from those aforementioned showcases. He could be one of the best players in this draft if he hits.