Twins' Keoni Cavaco: Signs with Twins

Cavaco signed a contract with Minnesota that includes a $4,050,000 signing bonus, which was $147,300 less than the slot figure assigned by MLB for the No. 13 overall draft pick, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cavaco will initially play for the Twins' team in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. A good athlete with above-average speed on the bases, Cavaco could be a five-tool player if he hits for a high average.