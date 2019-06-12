Twins' Keoni Cavaco: Signs with Twins
Cavaco signed a contract with Minnesota that includes a $4,050,000 signing bonus, which was $147,300 less than the slot figure assigned by MLB for the No. 13 overall draft pick, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cavaco will initially play for the Twins' team in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. A good athlete with above-average speed on the bases, Cavaco could be a five-tool player if he hits for a high average.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....