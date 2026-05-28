Twins' Kody Clemens: Homers in start

Clemens went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's Twins' 15-2 loss against the White Sox.

Clemens smoked a home run to right field off of Brandon Eisert for his fifth of the season. The career first baseman made his first professional start in center field as the Twins search for a Byron Buxton replacement as he recovers from a sore hip. The 30-year-old now brings his slash line to .233/.317/.418 with five steals, five home runs, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored across 166 plate appearances this season.