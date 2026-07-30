Twins' Kody Clemens: Launches walk-off grand slam

Clemens went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Royals.

Down to his final strike, Clemens launched a Matt Strahm slider over the right-field fence for a grand slam, giving the Twins an improbable 4-3 victory. It was Clemens' 19th homer of the season, matching his career high, and his fifth off a left-handed pitcher. Clemens, who got the start in right field Thursday, has gone 10-for-33 (.303) over his last eight games, boosting his slash line to .244/.300/.493 across 382 plate appearances this year with 53 RBI, 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases.