Clemens started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians. He looks set to be the primary first baseman after the Twins made a flurry of trades Thursday, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Clemens continues to have a solid season since joining the Twins as he hit three home runs with a .805 OPS in July. He'll likely have a regular role in the lineup the rest of the season as there doesn't appear to be a clear first basemen among the younger players the Twins will likely give trials to amid a rebuilding effort.