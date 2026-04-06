Twins' Kody Clemens: Out of lineup versus righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clemens is absent from the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Tigers.
It's the first time in five games against right-handed pitching this season that Clemens is not in the starting lineup. Josh Bell will handle first base, Byron Buxton will be the designated hitter and James Outman will grab a start in center field for the Twins.
More News
-
Twins' Kody Clemens: Launches first homer•
-
Twins' Kody Clemens: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Twins' Kody Clemens: Second straight start vs. RHP•
-
Twins' Kody Clemens: No clear path to regular role•
-
Twins' Kody Clemens: Set up as primary first baseman•
-
Twins' Kody Clemens: Not in Minnesota lineup•