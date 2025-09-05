Clemens went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 11-8 loss to the White Sox.

Clemens has seen his playing time slip early in September. He's gone just 6-for-31 (.194) at the plate over his last 11 games, with his ninth-inning homer Thursday being his first extra-base hit in that span. For the season, he's at a .210/.280/.427 slash line with 15 homers, 41 RBI, 39 runs scored and two stolen bases across 101 games between the Twins and the Phillies. Clemens and fellow left-handed hitter Edouard Julien have been competing for most of the playing time at first base lately.