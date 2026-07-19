Twins' Kody Clemens: Swats two homers in Saturday's loss

Clemens went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

The 30-year-old slugger supplied all the offense for the Twins by taking Matthew Boyd deep in the second inning and Caleb Thielbar in the seventh -- an impressive feat considering only two of Clemens' previous 16 homers this season had come against left-handed pitchers. He snapped an 0-for-19 skid with the performance, and Clemens sports a .243/.302/.495 slash line through 309 plate appearances while sitting one home run and four RBI shy of tying the career highs he set in those categories just last year.