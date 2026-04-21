The Twins placed Funderburk on the paternity list Tuesday.

The left-hander is stepping away from the team for a few days to spend some time with his growing family, and he'll likely be gone for the entirety of the three-games series against the Mets that begins Tuesday. Funderburk is one of five Twins pitchers with a single save this season, and he's given up just two earned runs over nine innings despite an underwhelming 1.56 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB.