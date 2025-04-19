The Twins optioned Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Funderburk made two appearances for the Twins after joining the team last Saturday, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five batters across four innings. He'll end up as the odd man out of a roster spot with Brock Stewart (hamstring) returning from the injured list but could return to the big leagues again if Minnesota's bullpen depth is tested later in the year.