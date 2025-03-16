Funderburk was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
It's a little surprising Funderburk was sent to the minors among the first wave of cuts given the injuries to several veterans (Michael Tonkin, Brock Stewart and Justin Topa) in the bullpen. He could be called up early in the season if the Twins need another lefty in the bullpen.
