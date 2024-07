The Twins placed Funderburk on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left oblique strain.

After being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on June 21, Funderburk made six appearances out of the Minnesota bullpen and gave up seven earned runs over 9.1 innings before sustaining the oblique injury. The Twins promoted right-hander Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A to replace Funderburk in the bullpen.