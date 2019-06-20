Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

The 24-year-old right-hander has been abysmal as a big-league starter, but he will be working out of the bullpen this time around. He has a 1.33 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20.1 career innings out of the big-league bullpen, due in large part to his elite ability to generate groundballs.

