Stewart was outrighted off Minnesota's 40-man roster and will become a minor league free agent.

Stewart added bullpen depth for the Twins last season throwing 25.1 innings with a 6.39 ERA and he made two starts. He had a 5.14 ERA in Triple-A thouigh he did have an improved 7.9 K/9 from 2018. Stewart will likely need to spend time at Triple-A in 2020 to show he's capable of a major league bullpen role.

