Stewart has a 1.50 ERA over his last four starts with a 10.9 K/9. He has just a 4.76 ERA, but a 2.83 FIP overall at Double-A Chattanooga.

Stewart has a 9.4 K/9, which is far above his previous career average. Stewart hasn't had above a 7.7 K/9 since rookie ball and had just a 6.1 K/9 last year at Double-A. The No. 4 overalll draft pick in 2013 could be turning around his career.