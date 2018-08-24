Twins' Kohl Stewart: Continues to struggle
Stewart allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
Stewart continued to struggle with efficiency, needing 98 pitches and facing 23 batters to record 14 outs before getting the hook. He has lasted a total of only 11.2 innings across his first three big-league starts, while surrendering nine earned runs. On a positive note, he did generate six strikeouts on a decent 11 swinging strikes.
More News
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: 'Fairly likely' to get another start•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Receives another start•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Saddled with loss in first MLB outing•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Heading to majors•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Continues increased strikeout rate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...