Stewart allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Stewart continued to struggle with efficiency, needing 98 pitches and facing 23 batters to record 14 outs before getting the hook. He has lasted a total of only 11.2 innings across his first three big-league starts, while surrendering nine earned runs. On a positive note, he did generate six strikeouts on a decent 11 swinging strikes.