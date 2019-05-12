Stewart (1-1) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers but was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Stewart's second major-league outing of the year went much better than his first as he allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two. The 24-year-old will rejoin the Red Wings to make room on the roster for Sunday's starter Martin Perez, who is coming off the paternity list.