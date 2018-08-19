Twins' Kohl Stewart: 'Fairly likely' to get another start
Manager Paul Molitor said after Saturday's game that Stewart is "fairly likely" to get another start, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Stewart threw only 31 of 65 pitches for strikes in Saturday's start against Detroit, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over 2.2 innings. It sounds like he will get another opportunity, but if Stewart doesn't show some improvement his next time out (vs. OAK), the Twins could move him to the bullpen. While Stewart had a decent 3.98 ERA with Triple-A Rochester, his 6.6 K/9 and 1.40 WHIP with the affiliate were entirely underwhelming and should dampen any real long-term excitement.
