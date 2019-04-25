Twins' Kohl Stewart: Gives up five runs in loss
Stewart (0-1) gave up five runs on eight hits with three walks while striking out one through six innings in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Stewart struggled through six innings, allowing five runs including two home runs. The 24-year-old only induced seven swinging-strikes and allowed plenty of hard contact. The right-hander has a 7.50 ERA after his first start in the majors after posting a 6.00 ERA in three starts at Triple-A.
