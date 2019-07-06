Stewart will be sent back to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stewart was up for just two days and did not get into a game. in 17.1 innings for the Twins this season, he owns a respectable 4.15 ERA but an anemic 5.8 percent strikeout rate. Devin Smeltzer will take his place on the roster.

