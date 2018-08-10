Stewart was called up by the Twins on Friday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins will need a starter Sunday with Adalberto Mejia hitting the disabled list with a wrist injury. Stewart appears to be the one who will be getting the call. The fourth-overall pick back in 2013, Stewart has hardly dominated in his climb through the minors. In the last two years, he's recorded ERAs of 4.28 and 4.47 split between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester. His K/9 across six minor-league seasons sits at a modest 6.4.