Twins' Kohl Stewart: Increases strikeouts in first two starts
Stewart has a 3.48 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10.1 innings with one walk in his first two starts this season for Double-A Chattanooga.
Stewart hasn't had above a 7.7 K/9 since rookie ball and had just a 6.1 K/9 last year at Double-A. It's just two starts, but it's worth watching to see if Stewart has improved as the No. 4 overalll draft pick in 2013 has seen his stock fall rapidly with mediocre seasons the past two years.
