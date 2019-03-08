Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Stewart had been competing for a rotation spot but did not appear to be a favorite for the job. He posted a 3.68 ERA in 36.2 innings in his big-league debut last season, though his 15.1 percent strikeout rate and 11.3 percent walk rate were each poor. He'll be an option in case of injury this season but hasn't done much to suggest a major breakout is imminent.

