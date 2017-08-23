Twins' Kohl Stewart: Placed on 7-day DL
Stewart was placed on the 7-day DL at Triple-A Rochester with with tendinitis in his left knee, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He missed more than seven weeks in May and June with a similar ailment. His injury comes at a poor time as he had just been promoted to Triple-A. He made one start at Rochester and gave up our earned runs in five innings. His injury could end his chance for a September callup.
