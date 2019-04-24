The Twins recalled Stewart from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Astros.

Stewart had previously made three starts with Rochester, but only covered 12 innings across those outings. That kind of workload suggests the Twins might not ask him to work deep into Wednesday's outing, which could hurt his chances of factoring into the decision even if he performs well. Stewart could be headed back to the minors following the start regardless of how he fares in the outing.