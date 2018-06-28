Stewart was called up to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

Stewart had started 14 games for Double-A Chattanooga this season, including four quality showings in June during which he posted a 1.50 ERA across 24 innings. The right-hander benefited from a high strikeout rate and will look to keep things going at the Triple-A level. Stewart made one appearance with Rochester last season and will likely spend the remainder of the 2018 campaign with the club.

